CSU Fullerton visits CSU Bakersfield following Jones’ 29-point game

CSU Fullerton Titans (6-20, 1-13 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (10-16, 4-10 Big West) Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

CSU Fullerton Titans (6-20, 1-13 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (10-16, 4-10 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Roadrunners -9.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield hosts CSU Fullerton after Jemel Jones scored 29 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 73-54 loss to the UCSD Tritons.

The Roadrunners are 7-5 on their home court. CSU Bakersfield is 6-13 against opponents with a winning record.

The Titans are 1-13 against Big West opponents. CSU Fullerton is 3-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.1 turnovers per game.

CSU Bakersfield’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game CSU Fullerton allows. CSU Fullerton averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game CSU Bakersfield gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is averaging 18.4 points for the Roadrunners. CJ Hardy is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

Kaleb Brown is averaging 6.3 points for the Titans. Donovan Oday is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 2-8, averaging 71.6 points, 27.6 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

Titans: 1-9, averaging 67.9 points, 30.8 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.