CSU Fullerton plays CSU Bakersfield following Stanton’s 20-point game

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (2-22, 2-12 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (6-18, 4-10 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton hosts CSU Bakersfield after Aaliyah Stanton scored 20 points in CSU Fullerton’s 67-64 victory against the Cal Poly Mustangs.

The Titans have gone 3-7 in home games. CSU Fullerton has a 2-12 record against opponents over .500.

The Roadrunners are 2-12 in Big West play.

CSU Fullerton is shooting 37.1% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 38.9% CSU Bakersfield allows to opponents. CSU Bakersfield averages 48.5 points per game, 14.2 fewer points than the 62.7 CSU Fullerton allows to opponents.

The Titans and Roadrunners match up Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stanton is averaging 14.6 points and 1.5 steals for the Titans. Emily Strachan is averaging 8.1 points over the past 10 games.

Taylor Caldwell is averaging five points and 5.2 rebounds for the Roadrunners. Aryana Dizon is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 4-6, averaging 58.1 points, 26.5 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Roadrunners: 2-8, averaging 50.3 points, 26.2 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points.

