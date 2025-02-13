CSU Fullerton hosts Koonce and Cal Poly

Cal Poly Mustangs (9-15, 3-9 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (6-19, 1-12 Big West) Fullerton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m.…

Cal Poly Mustangs (9-15, 3-9 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (6-19, 1-12 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -5.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly visits CSU Fullerton after Owen Koonce scored 20 points in Cal Poly’s 79-63 win against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

The Titans are 4-8 in home games. CSU Fullerton averages 14.0 turnovers per game and is 3-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Mustangs have gone 3-9 against Big West opponents. Cal Poly has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

CSU Fullerton scores 64.2 points per game, 18.9 fewer points than the 83.1 Cal Poly gives up. Cal Poly averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 8.4 per game CSU Fullerton allows.

The Titans and Mustangs square off Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Oday is shooting 43.7% and averaging 13.4 points for the Titans. Zion Richardson is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

Jarred Hyder is averaging 13.5 points and 3.1 assists for the Mustangs. Koonce is averaging 15.8 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 51.4% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 1-9, averaging 64.7 points, 30.4 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Mustangs: 3-7, averaging 71.8 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

