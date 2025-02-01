CSU Bakersfield visits Washington and CSU Northridge

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (10-12, 4-6 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (14-7, 6-4 Big West) Northridge, California; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (10-12, 4-6 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (14-7, 6-4 Big West)

Northridge, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Matadors -8.5; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge faces CSU Bakersfield after Scotty Washington scored 21 points in CSU Northridge’s 78-71 victory over the UCSB Gauchos.

The Matadors have gone 5-2 in home games. CSU Northridge is second in the Big West with 25.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Keonte Jones averaging 6.6.

The Roadrunners are 4-6 in conference games. CSU Bakersfield has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

CSU Northridge averages 80.2 points, 7.2 more per game than the 73.0 CSU Bakersfield allows. CSU Bakersfield averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game CSU Northridge gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Adams Jr. is averaging 15.8 points for the Matadors. Washington is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Corey Stephenson is averaging 11.6 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Roadrunners. Marvin McGhee IV is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 7-3, averaging 79.4 points, 37.0 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Roadrunners: 4-6, averaging 73.4 points, 29.4 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

