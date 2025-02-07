CSU Bakersfield visits Moses and UC Riverside

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (10-14, 4-8 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (15-9, 8-4 Big West) Riverside, California; Saturday, 10 p.m.…

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (10-14, 4-8 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (15-9, 8-4 Big West)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside hosts CSU Bakersfield after Isaiah Moses scored 25 points in UC Riverside’s 91-71 loss to the UCSD Tritons.

The Highlanders have gone 10-1 at home. UC Riverside is 5-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Roadrunners have gone 4-8 against Big West opponents. CSU Bakersfield ranks second in the Big West shooting 39.0% from 3-point range.

UC Riverside averages 72.8 points per game, 1.2 fewer points than the 74.0 CSU Bakersfield allows. CSU Bakersfield averages 74.5 points per game, 1.5 more than the 73.0 UC Riverside allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barrington Hargress averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 19.8 points while shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc. Kaleb Smith is averaging 11.1 points over the past 10 games.

CJ Hardy is averaging 9.9 points for the Roadrunners. Jemel Jones is averaging 21.1 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 48.1% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 73.5 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Roadrunners: 4-6, averaging 75.3 points, 29.3 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

