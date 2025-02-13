CSU Bakersfield plays UCSD after Langi’s 23-point game

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (2-21, 2-11 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (11-13, 7-5 Big West) San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST…

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (2-21, 2-11 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (11-13, 7-5 Big West)

San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield takes on UCSD after Marley Langi scored 23 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 63-58 victory against the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Tritons have gone 6-7 in home games. UCSD has a 5-10 record against teams over .500.

The Roadrunners are 2-11 against conference opponents. CSU Bakersfield has a 0-16 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

UCSD scores 63.8 points per game, 3.5 fewer points than the 67.3 CSU Bakersfield allows. CSU Bakersfield averages 48.6 points per game, 10.8 fewer points than the 59.4 UCSD allows.

The Tritons and Roadrunners meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabrina Ma is shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Tritons, while averaging 10.4 points and 2.1 steals. Sumayah Sugapong is averaging 16.3 points, 3.6 assists and 2.8 steals over the last 10 games.

Caitie Gingras averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, scoring 7.2 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. Aryana Dizon is averaging 10.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.9 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 6-4, averaging 64.5 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.2 points per game.

Roadrunners: 2-8, averaging 50.1 points, 26.0 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.