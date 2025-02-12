CSU Bakersfield hosts UCSD after Tait-Jones’ 22-point game

UCSD Tritons (20-4, 10-2 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (10-15, 4-9 Big West) Bakersfield, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD visits CSU Bakersfield after Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones scored 22 points in UCSD’s 85-67 victory against the UC Irvine Anteaters.

The Roadrunners have gone 7-4 in home games. CSU Bakersfield is seventh in the Big West with 25.8 points per game in the paint led by Corey Stephenson averaging 7.0.

The Tritons are 10-2 in Big West play. UCSD is the top team in the Big West giving up only 63.0 points per game while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

CSU Bakersfield makes 44.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than UCSD has allowed to its opponents (41.1%). UCSD has shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points above the 46.2% shooting opponents of CSU Bakersfield have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jemel Jones is scoring 18.0 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Roadrunners. CJ Hardy is averaging 13.3 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 40.7% over the last 10 games.

Tait-Jones is averaging 20 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Tritons. Tyler McGhie is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 3-7, averaging 74.2 points, 27.7 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

Tritons: 8-2, averaging 80.4 points, 28.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.