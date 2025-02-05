CSU Bakersfield hosts UCSB after Swenson’s 20-point showing

UCSB Gauchos (14-8, 6-5 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (10-13, 4-7 Big West) Bakersfield, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST…

UCSB Gauchos (14-8, 6-5 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (10-13, 4-7 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB visits CSU Bakersfield after Stephan D. Swenson scored 20 points in UCSB’s 85-54 victory against the Long Beach State Beach.

The Roadrunners have gone 7-3 at home. CSU Bakersfield ranks eighth in the Big West at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 73.7 points while holding opponents to 45.3% shooting.

The Gauchos have gone 6-5 against Big West opponents. UCSB averages 74.4 points and has outscored opponents by 8.3 points per game.

CSU Bakersfield scores 74.5 points, 8.4 more per game than the 66.1 UCSB allows. UCSB averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game CSU Bakersfield allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ Hardy is averaging 9.5 points for the Roadrunners. Jemel Jones is averaging 22.3 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 48.8% over the last 10 games.

Swenson is averaging 12.9 points, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Gauchos. Cole Anderson is averaging 12.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 4-6, averaging 73.8 points, 29.9 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

Gauchos: 7-3, averaging 73.4 points, 30.6 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

