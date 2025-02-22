CSU Bakersfield hosts Lee and UC Irvine

UC Irvine Anteaters (22-5, 12-3 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (12-16, 6-10 Big West) Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 9:30 p.m.…

UC Irvine Anteaters (22-5, 12-3 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (12-16, 6-10 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Anteaters -7.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine visits CSU Bakersfield after Torian Lee scored 20 points in UC Irvine’s 84-72 loss to the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Roadrunners have gone 8-5 in home games. CSU Bakersfield has a 7-10 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Anteaters are 12-3 against Big West opponents. UC Irvine is fourth in the Big West scoring 74.8 points per game and is shooting 44.5%.

CSU Bakersfield makes 44.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than UC Irvine has allowed to its opponents (38.8%). UC Irvine has shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points less than the 45.7% shooting opponents of CSU Bakersfield have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Stephenson is averaging 11.9 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Roadrunners. Jemel Jones is averaging 19.7 points over the last 10 games.

Justin Hohn is averaging 11.4 points, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Anteaters. Bent Leuchten is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 3-7, averaging 71.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Anteaters: 7-3, averaging 75.4 points, 34.3 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.