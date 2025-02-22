CSU Bakersfield faces UC Irvine, aims to stop 3-game skid

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (2-24, 2-14 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (17-8, 11-4 Big West) Irvine, California; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (2-24, 2-14 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (17-8, 11-4 Big West)

Irvine, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield is looking to break its three-game losing streak with a victory over UC Irvine.

The Anteaters are 8-2 in home games. UC Irvine is fourth in the Big West in rebounding with 32.8 rebounds. Hunter Hernandez leads the Anteaters with 5.5 boards.

The Roadrunners have gone 2-14 against Big West opponents. CSU Bakersfield averages 16.9 turnovers per game and is 0-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

UC Irvine is shooting 35.8% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points lower than the 39.0% CSU Bakersfield allows to opponents. CSU Bakersfield averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 5.8 per game UC Irvine allows.

The Anteaters and Roadrunners square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Williams averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Anteaters, scoring 8.0 points while shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc. Hernandez is averaging 13.5 points and 5.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Aryana Dizon is shooting 38.9% and averaging 9.6 points for the Roadrunners. Taylor Caldwell is averaging 6.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 7-3, averaging 60.1 points, 34.8 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 34.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.1 points per game.

Roadrunners: 1-9, averaging 49.7 points, 27.2 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

