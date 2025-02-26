CSU Bakersfield faces Long Beach State, aims to break 4-game slide

Long Beach State Beach (13-12, 9-7 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (2-25, 2-15 Big West) Bakersfield, California; Thursday, 9:30…

Long Beach State Beach (13-12, 9-7 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (2-25, 2-15 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield heads into the matchup against Long Beach State after losing four games in a row.

The Roadrunners are 1-11 on their home court. CSU Bakersfield ranks ninth in the Big West in team defense, allowing 67.2 points while holding opponents to 38.6% shooting.

The Beach are 9-7 in Big West play. Long Beach State has a 5-9 record against opponents over .500.

CSU Bakersfield’s average of 4.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Long Beach State allows. Long Beach State averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game CSU Bakersfield allows.

The Roadrunners and Beach face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Caldwell is averaging six points for the Roadrunners. Aryana Dizon is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Savannah Tucker is averaging 17.4 points for the Beach. Rachel Loobie is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 1-9, averaging 50.9 points, 27.9 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points per game.

Beach: 4-6, averaging 68.9 points, 36.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.