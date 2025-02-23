Cryer leads No. 5 Houston against No. 9 Texas Tech after 28-point performance

Houston Cougars (23-4, 15-1 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (21-6, 12-4 Big 12) Lubbock, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m.…

Houston Cougars (23-4, 15-1 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (21-6, 12-4 Big 12)

Lubbock, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Houston faces No. 9 Texas Tech after LJ Cryer scored 28 points in Houston’s 68-59 victory against the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Red Raiders have gone 14-2 in home games. Texas Tech ranks seventh in the Big 12 with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by JT Toppin averaging 6.1.

The Cougars have gone 15-1 against Big 12 opponents. Houston is seventh in the Big 12 with 33.2 rebounds per game led by J’wan Roberts averaging 6.3.

Texas Tech makes 48.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.9 percentage points higher than Houston has allowed to its opponents (38.3%). Houston has shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points higher than the 41.7% shooting opponents of Texas Tech have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toppin is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 9.1 rebounds for the Red Raiders. Chance McMillian is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Cryer is shooting 41.2% and averaging 15.0 points for the Cougars. Milos Uzan is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 8-2, averaging 78.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Cougars: 9-1, averaging 73.3 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

