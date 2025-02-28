Cruz’s 23 lead Rider over Merrimack 83-78

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Zion Cruz had 23 points in Rider’s 83-78 win against Merrimack on Friday. Cruz added…

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Zion Cruz had 23 points in Rider’s 83-78 win against Merrimack on Friday.

Cruz added six rebounds for the Broncs (11-18, 7-11 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). TJ Weeks Jr. scored 13 points and added nine rebounds. Ruben Rodriguez went 4 of 7 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

Adam Clark finished with 26 points, eight assists and five steals for the Warriors (15-14, 12-6). Bryan Etumnu added 18 points and two blocks for Merrimack. Devon Savage finished with 10 points and two steals.

Rider’s next game is Thursday against Canisius at home, and Merrimack hosts Quinnipiac on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.