Cruz scores 18 as Rider beats Iona 74-71

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Zion Cruz scored 18 points as Rider beat Iona 74-71 on Friday night. Cruz shot…

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Zion Cruz scored 18 points as Rider beat Iona 74-71 on Friday night.

Cruz shot 6 for 13 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Broncs (10-15, 6-8 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). TJ Weeks Jr. scored 17 points while going 5 of 12 from the floor, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and 7 for 8 from the line and added eight rebounds. Stephen Byard had 11 points and shot 4 of 6 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Dejour Reaves led the way for the Gaels (11-14, 8-6) with 21 points and two steals. Yaphet Moundi added 18 points and seven rebounds for Iona. Luke Jungers finished with 14 points and two blocks.

Both teams next play Sunday. Rider visits Saint Peter’s and Iona goes on the road to play Quinnipiac.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.