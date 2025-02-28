Croskey leads South Carolina State against Norfolk State after 20-point showing

Norfolk State Spartans (20-8, 10-1 MEAC) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (15-12, 8-3 MEAC) Orangeburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Norfolk State Spartans (20-8, 10-1 MEAC) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (15-12, 8-3 MEAC)

Orangeburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State hosts Norfolk State after Omar Croskey scored 20 points in South Carolina State’s 81-68 victory over the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-2 in home games. South Carolina State is 0-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Spartans are 10-1 in MEAC play. Norfolk State ranks sixth in the MEAC shooting 33.5% from 3-point range.

South Carolina State’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Norfolk State gives up. Norfolk State averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than South Carolina State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drayton Jones is averaging 13.4 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Croskey is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sin’Cere McMahon averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 6.0 points while shooting 29.2% from beyond the arc. Brian Moore Jr. is shooting 55.4% and averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 85.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Spartans: 9-1, averaging 83.0 points, 35.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

