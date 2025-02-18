Crooks and Iowa State host Houston

Houston Cougars (5-20, 1-13 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (18-9, 9-5 Big 12) Ames, Iowa; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Houston Cougars (5-20, 1-13 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (18-9, 9-5 Big 12)

Ames, Iowa; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa State hosts Houston after Audi Crooks scored 25 points in Iowa State’s 93-80 win over the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Cyclones have gone 13-2 at home. Iowa State is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cougars are 1-13 against Big 12 opponents. Houston allows 67.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.1 points per game.

Iowa State averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 5.9 per game Houston gives up. Houston averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Iowa State gives up.

The Cyclones and Cougars match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crooks is averaging 23 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Cyclones. Addy Brown is averaging 17.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 7.5 assists over the past 10 games.

Laila Blair is shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 13 points. Gia Cooke is shooting 30.4% and averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 7-3, averaging 78.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Cougars: 1-9, averaging 53.8 points, 25.0 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 33.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

