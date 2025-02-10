Creighton plays No. 19 UConn following Ashworth’s 22-point game

UConn Huskies (16-7, 8-4 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (18-6, 11-2 Big East) Omaha, Nebraska; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UConn Huskies (16-7, 8-4 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (18-6, 11-2 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton takes on No. 19 UConn after Steven Ashworth scored 22 points in Creighton’s 77-67 victory against the Marquette Golden Eagles.

The Bluejays have gone 12-1 at home. Creighton is 2-0 in one-possession games.

The Huskies are 8-4 in Big East play. UConn is sixth in the Big East allowing 68.6 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

Creighton averages 75.6 points, 7.0 more per game than the 68.6 UConn allows. UConn has shot at a 49.0% rate from the field this season, 8.7 percentage points above the 40.3% shooting opponents of Creighton have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ashworth is averaging 16.9 points and 6.7 assists for the Bluejays. Ryan Kalkbrenner is averaging 21.9 points over the last 10 games.

Tarris Reed, Jr. is averaging 9.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Huskies. Solomon Ball is averaging 3.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 9-1, averaging 76.0 points, 33.6 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 4.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Huskies: 6-4, averaging 72.8 points, 29.9 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.