Crawford scores 15 in Duquesne’s 67-62 win over La Salle

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cam Crawford scored 15 points as Duquesne beat La Salle 67-62 on Wednesday night.

Crawford added six rebounds for the Dukes (12-16, 7-8 Atlantic 10 Conference). Tre Dinkins scored 12 points while going 5 of 10 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and added 10 assists. Jakub Necas shot 3 of 7 from the field and went 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 10 points.

The Explorers (12-16, 4-12) were led by Deuce Jones, who finished with 14 points and two steals. Corey McKeithan also had 14 points for La Salle. Daeshon Shepherd had 12 points. The loss was the Explorers’ sixth in a row.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

