Crawford and Tulsa host East Carolina

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (12-11, 6-5 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (12-11, 4-7 AAC) Greenville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (12-11, 6-5 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (12-11, 4-7 AAC)

Greenville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa visits East Carolina after Delanie Crawford scored 23 points in Tulsa’s 81-53 victory over the Charlotte 49ers.

The Pirates are 8-3 on their home court. East Carolina is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The Golden Hurricane are 6-5 in conference play. Tulsa ranks seventh in the AAC with 33.3 rebounds per game led by Hadley Periman averaging 8.5.

East Carolina scores 62.5 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than the 65.4 Tulsa gives up. Tulsa averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game East Carolina gives up.

The Pirates and Golden Hurricane meet Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Hagemann is averaging 4.8 points for the Pirates. Anzhane Hutton is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

Crawford is averaging 17 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Golden Hurricane. Elise Hill is averaging 10.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, averaging 62.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 5-5, averaging 65.6 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.