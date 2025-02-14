Craig and the Jacksonville Dolphins host conference foe North Florida

North Florida Ospreys (4-22, 0-13 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (12-13, 6-7 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

North Florida Ospreys (4-22, 0-13 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (12-13, 6-7 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saniyah Craig and Jacksonville host Jasmynne Gibson and North Florida in ASUN play Saturday.

The Dolphins are 8-2 in home games. Jacksonville is second in the ASUN with 11.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Craig averaging 4.9.

The Ospreys are 0-13 in conference matchups. North Florida is 4-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 17.6 turnovers per game.

Jacksonville is shooting 38.6% from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points lower than the 45.1% North Florida allows to opponents. North Florida averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Jacksonville gives up.

The Dolphins and Ospreys square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edyn Battle is averaging 20.9 points for the Dolphins. Craig is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

Kaila Rougier is averaging 10.6 points for the Ospreys. Jazmine Spencer is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 5-5, averaging 73.9 points, 37.8 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Ospreys: 0-10, averaging 61.1 points, 28.7 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

