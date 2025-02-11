Craft scores 40, hits 9 3-pointers as Miami (Ohio) beats Toledo 92-80

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Kam Craft finished with 40 points and nine 3-pointers for Miami (Ohio) in a 92-80 victory…

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Kam Craft finished with 40 points and nine 3-pointers for Miami (Ohio) in a 92-80 victory over Toledo on Tuesday night.

Craft shot 13 of 22 from the field, including 9 for 14 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the line for the RedHawks (19-5, 10-1 Mid-American Conference). Evan Ipsaro added 14 points while going 4 of 8 from the floor, including 3 for 3 from 3-point range, and 3 for 3 from the line.

The Rockets (15-9, 8-3) were led in scoring by Sonny Wilson, who finished with 23 points and five assists. Sam Lewis added 21 points for Toledo. Isaiah Adams also had 19 points. The Rockets had a five-game winning streak snapped.

Craft led Miami with 20 points in the first half to help put them up 45-30 at the break.

Both teams next play Saturday. Miami visits Western Michigan and Toledo goes on the road to play Eastern Michigan.

