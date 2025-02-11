Cox leads Colgate against Holy Cross after 22-point performance

Colgate Raiders (10-15, 7-5 Patriot League) at Holy Cross Crusaders (12-13, 4-8 Patriot League) Worcester, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST…

Colgate Raiders (10-15, 7-5 Patriot League) at Holy Cross Crusaders (12-13, 4-8 Patriot League)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate visits Holy Cross after Jalen Cox scored 22 points in Colgate’s 82-68 victory against the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.

The Crusaders have gone 6-4 at home. Holy Cross is eighth in the Patriot League with 12.4 assists per game led by Max Green averaging 3.7.

The Raiders have gone 7-5 against Patriot League opponents. Colgate ranks third in the Patriot League shooting 35.0% from 3-point range.

Holy Cross is shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 45.5% Colgate allows to opponents. Colgate averages 70.8 points per game, 0.7 more than the 70.1 Holy Cross allows to opponents.

The Crusaders and Raiders square off Wednesday for the first time in Patriot League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Green is scoring 14.5 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Crusaders. Caleb Kenney is averaging 12.3 points and 5.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Parker Jones is averaging 8.2 points for the Raiders. Nicolas Louis-Jacques is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 3-7, averaging 68.6 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Raiders: 6-4, averaging 76.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

