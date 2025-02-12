Covington and UMass-Lowell host Albany (NY)

Albany (NY) Great Danes (12-13, 4-6 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (15-9, 4-5 America East) Lowell, Massachusetts; Thursday, 6…

Albany (NY) Great Danes (12-13, 4-6 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (15-9, 4-5 America East)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell plays Albany (NY) after Yuri Covington scored 21 points in UMass-Lowell’s 66-54 loss to the Binghamton Bearcats.

The River Hawks are 12-2 in home games. UMass-Lowell is second in the America East with 15.1 assists per game led by Quinton Mincey averaging 2.8.

The Great Danes have gone 4-6 against America East opponents. Albany (NY) is fourth in the America East scoring 74.1 points per game and is shooting 44.2%.

UMass-Lowell’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Albany (NY) allows. Albany (NY) averages 74.1 points per game, 0.7 more than the 73.4 UMass-Lowell gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mincey is averaging 15.4 points and 6.3 rebounds for the River Hawks. Martin Somerville is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Amar’e Marshall is shooting 40.8% and averaging 13.7 points for the Great Danes. Amir Lindsey is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 5-5, averaging 75.0 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Great Danes: 4-6, averaging 69.1 points, 31.8 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

