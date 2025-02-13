Covington and UMass-Lowell host Albany (NY)

Albany (NY) Great Danes (12-13, 4-6 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (15-9, 4-5 America East) Lowell, Massachusetts; Thursday, 6…

Albany (NY) Great Danes (12-13, 4-6 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (15-9, 4-5 America East)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: River Hawks -5.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell faces Albany (NY) after Yuri Covington scored 21 points in UMass-Lowell’s 66-54 loss to the Binghamton Bearcats.

The River Hawks are 12-2 on their home court. UMass-Lowell ranks second in the America East with 15.1 assists per game led by Quinton Mincey averaging 2.8.

The Great Danes are 4-6 in America East play. Albany (NY) is third in the America East scoring 37.0 points per game in the paint led by DeMarr Langford Jr. averaging 8.3.

UMass-Lowell scores 80.3 points, 6.7 more per game than the 73.6 Albany (NY) gives up. Albany (NY) averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than UMass-Lowell allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martin Somerville averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the River Hawks, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc. Mincey is averaging 15.4 points and 6.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Amar’e Marshall is averaging 13.7 points and 1.5 steals for the Great Danes. Byron Joshua is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 5-5, averaging 75.0 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Great Danes: 4-6, averaging 69.1 points, 31.8 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

