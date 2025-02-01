Counter scores 21 and Middle Tennessee secures 71-68 win over UTEP

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Jlynn Counter had 21 points in Middle Tennessee’s 71-68 win against UTEP on Saturday. Counter went…

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Jlynn Counter had 21 points in Middle Tennessee’s 71-68 win against UTEP on Saturday.

Counter went 8 of 19 from the field (5 for 11 from 3-point range) for the Blue Raiders (15-7, 6-3 Conference USA). Essam Mostafa scored 17 points while going 6 of 10 and 5 of 12 from the free-throw line and added 11 rebounds and three blocks. Jestin Porter had 15 points and shot 4 of 11 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 7 from the line.

David Terrell Jr. finished with 15 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and two steals for the Miners (15-7, 5-4). Derick Hamilton added 14 points for UTEP. Otis Frazier III had 14 points, four assists and two steals.

Middle Tennessee took the lead for good with 2:23 left in the second half on a layup from Torey Alston to make it a 70-68 game.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

