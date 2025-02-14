Council, Saint Bonaventure Bonnies to visit Rivera, UMass Minutemen

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (17-9, 5-8 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (11-14, 6-6 A-10) Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (17-9, 5-8 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (11-14, 6-6 A-10)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Daniel Rivera and UMass host Melvin Council Jr. and Saint Bonaventure in A-10 action.

The Minutemen are 7-6 on their home court. UMass is the top team in the A-10 averaging 39.4 points in the paint. Rivera leads the Minutemen scoring 7.8.

The Bonnies are 5-8 against conference opponents. Saint Bonaventure scores 69.7 points and has outscored opponents by 5.2 points per game.

UMass’ average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Saint Bonaventure allows. Saint Bonaventure averages 69.7 points per game, 4.7 fewer than the 74.4 UMass gives up to opponents.

The Minutemen and Bonnies square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rahsool Diggins is shooting 38.2% and averaging 17.4 points for the Minutemen. Jaylen Curry is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

Council is scoring 14.3 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Bonnies. Noel Brown is averaging 11.9 points and 6.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutemen: 6-4, averaging 78.3 points, 39.2 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Bonnies: 3-7, averaging 64.3 points, 28.2 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

