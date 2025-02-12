Council, Saint Bonaventure Bonnies take on the Rhode Island Rams

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (17-8, 5-7 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (15-8, 4-7 A-10) Kingston, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (17-8, 5-7 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (15-8, 4-7 A-10)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -2.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Melvin Council Jr. and Saint Bonaventure visit Sebastian Thomas and Rhode Island on Wednesday.

The Rams are 11-2 on their home court. Rhode Island is the best team in the A-10 with 14.4 fast break points.

The Bonnies are 5-7 against A-10 opponents. Saint Bonaventure averages 69.9 points while outscoring opponents by 5.5 points per game.

Rhode Island makes 45.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than Saint Bonaventure has allowed to its opponents (42.1%). Saint Bonaventure has shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points greater than the 42.2% shooting opponents of Rhode Island have averaged.

The Rams and Bonnies match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is averaging 18.6 points, 5.7 assists and 2.2 steals for the Rams. Jaden House is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Chance Moore is averaging 13.2 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Bonnies. Jonah Hinton is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 4-6, averaging 72.0 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Bonnies: 3-7, averaging 64.7 points, 28.6 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.