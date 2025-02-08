Council, Saint Bonaventure Bonnies take on the George Washington Revolutionaries

George Washington Revolutionaries (15-8, 4-6 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (17-7, 5-6 A-10) Olean, New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST…

George Washington Revolutionaries (15-8, 4-6 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (17-7, 5-6 A-10)

Olean, New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rafael Castro and George Washington visit Melvin Council Jr. and Saint Bonaventure in A-10 action Sunday.

The Bonnies are 10-2 in home games. Saint Bonaventure scores 70.6 points and has outscored opponents by 6.1 points per game.

The Revolutionaries are 4-6 against A-10 opponents. George Washington is fourth in the A-10 scoring 35.0 points per game in the paint led by Castro averaging 9.3.

Saint Bonaventure’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game George Washington gives up. George Washington averages 10.2 more points per game (74.7) than Saint Bonaventure allows to opponents (64.5).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Council is scoring 14.4 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Bonnies. Noel Brown is averaging 11.8 points and 6.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Gerald Drumgoole Jr. averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Revolutionaries, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc. Castro is averaging 15.1 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.9 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 4-6, averaging 68.1 points, 29.6 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Revolutionaries: 4-6, averaging 68.0 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

