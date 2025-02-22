Coulibaly leads Pepperdine against Loyola Marymount after 20-point game

Pepperdine Waves (10-18, 4-11 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (15-13, 7-9 WCC) Los Angeles; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Pepperdine Waves (10-18, 4-11 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (15-13, 7-9 WCC)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -6.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine faces Loyola Marymount after Boubacar Coulibaly scored 20 points in Pepperdine’s 84-78 loss to the Oregon State Beavers.

The Lions have gone 10-5 in home games. Loyola Marymount ranks seventh in the WCC in rebounding averaging 31.4 rebounds. Jevon Porter paces the Lions with 7.4 boards.

The Waves are 4-11 in conference play. Pepperdine ranks sixth in the WCC shooting 34.0% from 3-point range.

Loyola Marymount’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Pepperdine allows. Pepperdine has shot at a 44.0% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points above the 42.2% shooting opponents of Loyola Marymount have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Stone-Carrawell is averaging 13.5 points for the Lions. Will Johnston is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Stefan Todorovic is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Waves. Dovydas Butka is averaging 11.5 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 70.1 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Waves: 3-7, averaging 70.2 points, 30.5 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points.

