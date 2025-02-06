Cottle scores 30 as Kennesaw State takes down Western Kentucky 76-69

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Simeon Cottle’s 30 points led Kennesaw State over Western Kentucky 76-69 on Thursday night. Cottle added…

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Simeon Cottle’s 30 points led Kennesaw State over Western Kentucky 76-69 on Thursday night.

Cottle added five rebounds for the Owls (14-9, 6-4 Conference USA). Adrian Wooley scored 23 points while going 7 of 13 from the floor, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and 6 for 7 from the line and added 11 rebounds. Frankquon Sherman had 10 points and shot 3 of 6 from the field and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Don McHenry finished with 30 points, six rebounds and two steals for the Hilltoppers (14-9, 5-5). Western Kentucky also got 13 points and six rebounds from Khristian Lander. Braxton Bayless finished with 10 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Kennesaw State hosts Middle Tennessee and Western Kentucky goes on the road to play Jacksonville State.

