Cottle and Kennesaw State host UTEP

UTEP Miners (17-8, 7-5 CUSA) at Kennesaw State Owls (15-11, 7-6 CUSA)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State hosts UTEP after Simeon Cottle scored 21 points in Kennesaw State’s 78-76 loss to the Sam Houston Bearkats.

The Owls have gone 11-2 in home games. Kennesaw State has a 2-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Miners have gone 7-5 against CUSA opponents. UTEP is 5-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Kennesaw State scores 77.5 points, 9.0 more per game than the 68.5 UTEP gives up. UTEP averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Kennesaw State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Wooley is averaging 18.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Owls. Cottle is averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games.

Otis Frazier III is scoring 14.4 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Miners. David Terrell Jr. is averaging 10.0 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 48.6% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 35.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Miners: 5-5, averaging 70.3 points, 28.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

