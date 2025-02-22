Cornish scores 19, Dartmouth beats Princeton 76-61

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Ryan Cornish had 19 points in Dartmouth’s 76-61 victory over Princeton on Saturday night. Cornish added…

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Ryan Cornish had 19 points in Dartmouth’s 76-61 victory over Princeton on Saturday night.

Cornish added seven rebounds and six assists for the Big Green (13-11, 7-4 Ivy League). Brandon Mitchell-Day scored 15 points while finishing 6 of 11 from the floor and added 10 rebounds. Jackson Munro had 12 points and finished 6 of 8 from the floor.

The Tigers (17-9, 6-5) were led in scoring by Xaivian Lee, who finished with 24 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Dalen Davis added 14 points for Princeton. Jackson Hicke finished with 10 points and six rebounds.

Both teams play again on Friday. Dartmouth hosts Yale and Princeton travels to play Columbia.

