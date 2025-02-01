Cornell visits Turner and Harvard

Cornell Big Red (5-14, 1-5 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (15-3, 4-2 Ivy League) Boston; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Cornell Big Red (5-14, 1-5 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (15-3, 4-2 Ivy League)

Boston; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard takes on Cornell after Harmoni Turner scored 21 points in Harvard’s 80-71 loss to the Columbia Lions.

The Crimson are 7-1 in home games. Harvard is second in the Ivy League scoring 71.2 points while shooting 42.2% from the field.

The Big Red are 1-5 in conference play. Cornell ranks seventh in the Ivy League shooting 24.8% from 3-point range.

Harvard averages 71.2 points, 10.6 more per game than the 60.6 Cornell gives up. Cornell averages 53.6 points per game, 1.0 more than the 52.6 Harvard gives up to opponents.

The Crimson and Big Red meet Saturday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Turner is scoring 21.1 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Crimson. Alayna Rocco is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Emily Pape is averaging 11.5 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Big Red. Paige Engels is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson: 8-2, averaging 68.9 points, 33.4 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 11.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.4 points per game.

Big Red: 2-8, averaging 50.8 points, 25.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

