Cornell visits Pennsylvania following Almqvist’s 26-point game

Cornell Big Red (7-16, 3-7 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (13-10, 4-6 Ivy League) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Cornell Big Red (7-16, 3-7 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (13-10, 4-6 Ivy League)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania takes on Cornell after Stina Almqvist scored 26 points in Pennsylvania’s 73-61 win over the Brown Bears.

The Quakers are 6-5 on their home court. Pennsylvania ranks fifth in the Ivy League with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Almqvist averaging 2.5.

The Big Red are 3-7 against Ivy League opponents. Cornell is eighth in the Ivy League with 6.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Summer Parker-Hall averaging 1.8.

Pennsylvania scores 67.0 points, 7.3 more per game than the 59.7 Cornell gives up. Cornell averages 53.0 points per game, 9.4 fewer points than the 62.4 Pennsylvania gives up to opponents.

The Quakers and Big Red match up Saturday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Katie Collins is averaging 9.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.9 blocks for the Quakers. Mataya Gayle is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Emily Pape averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Red, scoring 10.1 points while shooting 26.3% from beyond the arc. Rachel Kaus is shooting 47.9% and averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Quakers: 4-6, averaging 60.4 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Big Red: 3-7, averaging 48.9 points, 26.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 3.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.