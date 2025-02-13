Cornell visits Harvard following Noard’s 28-point performance

Cornell Big Red (13-7, 5-2 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (7-13, 2-5 Ivy League) Boston; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Cornell Big Red (13-7, 5-2 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (7-13, 2-5 Ivy League)

Boston; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell takes on Harvard after Cooper Noard scored 28 points in Cornell’s 103-88 loss to the Yale Bulldogs.

The Crimson are 3-4 in home games. Harvard has a 4-9 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Big Red are 5-2 in Ivy League play. Cornell ranks fifth in the Ivy League with 31.9 rebounds per game led by Guy Ragland Jr. averaging 5.4.

Harvard is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 44.9% Cornell allows to opponents. Cornell averages 10.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Harvard gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evan Nelson is averaging 8.4 points for the Crimson. Chandler Pigge is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

Noard is shooting 42.7% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Red, while averaging 13 points. Nazir Williams is averaging 15.9 points and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson: 4-6, averaging 67.3 points, 27.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Big Red: 6-4, averaging 86.3 points, 30.4 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 53.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.