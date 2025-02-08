Cornell hosts Yale after Townsend’s 23-point showing

Yale Bulldogs (13-6, 6-0 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (13-6, 5-1 Ivy League) Ithaca, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Yale Bulldogs (13-6, 6-0 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (13-6, 5-1 Ivy League)

Ithaca, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -3.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Yale takes on Cornell after Nick Townsend scored 23 points in Yale’s 90-61 win over the Pennsylvania Quakers.

The Big Red have gone 6-4 in home games. Cornell is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-0 against Ivy League opponents. Yale ranks third in the Ivy League with 17.2 assists per game led by Bez Mbeng averaging 5.5.

Cornell averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 8.7 per game Yale gives up. Yale scores 7.0 more points per game (82.5) than Cornell allows (75.5).

The Big Red and Bulldogs square off Saturday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nazir Williams is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Big Red. AK Okereke is averaging 15.9 points and 3.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

John Poulakidas averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 19.8 points while shooting 44.2% from beyond the arc. Townsend is averaging 16.5 points, 8.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Red: 7-3, averaging 86.3 points, 30.8 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 53.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 81.1 points, 37.9 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

