Cornell hosts Yale after Thybulle’s 20-point outing

Yale Bulldogs (3-21, 2-9 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (7-17, 3-8 Ivy League) Ithaca, New York; Friday, 4 p.m.…

Yale Bulldogs (3-21, 2-9 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (7-17, 3-8 Ivy League)

Ithaca, New York; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale visits Cornell after Grace Thybulle scored 20 points in Yale’s 76-59 win against the Dartmouth Big Green.

The Big Red are 3-6 in home games. Cornell averages 14.3 turnovers per game and is 2-4 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Bulldogs are 2-9 in Ivy League play. Yale has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Cornell’s average of 3.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 4.0 per game Yale allows. Yale averages 54.0 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than the 60.0 Cornell gives up.

The Big Red and Bulldogs face off Friday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Summer Parker-Hall is scoring 12.2 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Big Red. Rachel Kaus is averaging 12.4 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Mackenzie Egger is averaging 15.6 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Bulldogs. Avery Lee is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Red: 3-7, averaging 51.3 points, 26.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 3.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 55.3 points, 27.4 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

