Corey, South Alabama Jaguars to visit Jones, Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

South Alabama Jaguars (15-8, 7-4 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-15, 1-10 Sun Belt) Conway, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7…

South Alabama Jaguars (15-8, 7-4 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-15, 1-10 Sun Belt)

Conway, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Myles Corey and South Alabama visit Rasheed Jones and Coastal Carolina in Sun Belt action.

The Chanticleers are 5-4 on their home court. Coastal Carolina is 1-2 in one-possession games.

The Jaguars are 7-4 in conference play. South Alabama averages 71.6 points while outscoring opponents by 9.3 points per game.

Coastal Carolina’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game is 3.8 fewer made shots on average than the 11.0 per game South Alabama allows. South Alabama averages 71.6 points per game, 1.0 more than the 70.6 Coastal Carolina allows to opponents.

The Chanticleers and Jaguars meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is averaging 12.4 points for the Chanticleers. Jordan Battle is averaging 13 points over the past 10 games.

Judah Brown is shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 10.2 points. Barry Dunning Jr. is averaging 12.1 points and 7.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 1-9, averaging 65.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 3.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 67.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.