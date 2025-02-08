Corey leads South Alabama against Akron after 27-point outing

South Alabama Jaguars (16-8, 8-4 Sun Belt) at Akron Zips (17-5, 10-0 MAC) Akron, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM…

South Alabama Jaguars (16-8, 8-4 Sun Belt) at Akron Zips (17-5, 10-0 MAC)

Akron, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Zips -7.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama plays Akron after Myles Corey scored 27 points in South Alabama’s 84-59 win over the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Zips have gone 11-0 at home. Akron ranks 82nd in college basketball averaging 11.3 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 35.9% from deep. Bowen Hardman leads the team averaging 1.8 makes while shooting 37.9% from 3-point range.

The Jaguars have gone 6-4 away from home. South Alabama leads the Sun Belt scoring 13.6 fast break points per game.

Akron averages 83.9 points, 21.7 more per game than the 62.2 South Alabama gives up. South Alabama averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Akron gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Johnson is shooting 44.8% and averaging 13.8 points for the Zips. Seth Wilson is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Corey is shooting 45.8% and averaging 15.0 points for the Jaguars. Barry Dunning Jr. is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 10-0, averaging 87.8 points, 36.3 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 67.9 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.