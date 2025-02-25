Cooper leads Air Force against Colorado State after 21-point game

Colorado State Rams (18-9, 12-4 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (4-23, 1-15 MWC) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Colorado State Rams (18-9, 12-4 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (4-23, 1-15 MWC)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -12; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force hosts Colorado State after Will Cooper scored 21 points in Air Force’s 72-69 overtime win against the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Falcons have gone 3-11 at home. Air Force has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The Rams are 12-4 against MWC opponents. Colorado State averages 74.2 points and has outscored opponents by 5.9 points per game.

Air Force averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Colorado State allows. Colorado State has shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point less than the 47.8% shooting opponents of Air Force have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ethan Taylor is shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, while averaging 14.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals. Luke Kearney is shooting 38.9% and averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Nique Clifford is averaging 17.9 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Rams. Kyan Evans is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 1-9, averaging 62.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Rams: 8-2, averaging 74.8 points, 31.0 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

