Cook’s 27 lead Eastern Washington over Weber State 72-49

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Andrew Cook’s 27 points helped Eastern Washington defeat Weber State 72-49 on Saturday.

Cook had six rebounds for the Eagles (7-16, 3-7 Big Sky Conference). Vice Zanki scored 13 points, going 5 of 9 (3 for 7 from 3-point range). Emmett Marquardt shot 3 of 5 from the field and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Eagles.

Blaise Threatt led the Wildcats (8-15, 2-7) in scoring, finishing with 17 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Weber State also got 13 points from Viljami Vartiainen. Dyson Koehler also had nine points.

Eastern Washington’s next game is Thursday against Sacramento State at home, and Weber State hosts Northern Arizona on Monday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

