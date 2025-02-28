Cook leads New Mexico State against Western Kentucky after 24-point game

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (16-12, 7-8 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (15-13, 8-7 CUSA) Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday, 6…

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (16-12, 7-8 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (15-13, 8-7 CUSA)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State hosts Western Kentucky after Christian Cook scored 24 points in New Mexico State’s 71-66 loss to the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

The Aggies are 8-6 on their home court. New Mexico State ranks second in the CUSA with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Peter Filipovity averaging 2.3.

The Hilltoppers have gone 7-8 against CUSA opponents. Western Kentucky ranks fifth in the CUSA shooting 33.9% from 3-point range.

New Mexico State is shooting 41.7% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 41.0% Western Kentucky allows to opponents. Western Kentucky averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game New Mexico State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cook is averaging 13.4 points for the Aggies. Filipovity is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

Don McHenry is averaging 17.5 points and 1.5 steals for the Hilltoppers. Khristian Lander is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 4-6, averaging 62.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Hilltoppers: 5-5, averaging 75.6 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.