Cook leads Eastern Washington against Northern Colorado after 28-point game

Eastern Washington Eagles (10-16, 6-7 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (19-8, 11-3 Big Sky)

Greeley, Colorado; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -9.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington visits Northern Colorado after Andrew Cook scored 28 points in Eastern Washington’s 75-73 victory over the Idaho Vandals.

The Bears have gone 11-2 in home games. Northern Colorado leads the Big Sky with 16.5 assists per game led by Jaron Rillie averaging 4.9.

The Eagles are 6-7 in Big Sky play. Eastern Washington is 4-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Northern Colorado’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Eastern Washington allows. Eastern Washington averages 73.0 points per game, 0.7 fewer than the 73.7 Northern Colorado gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Hawthorne is averaging 17.3 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Bears. Quinn Denker is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Cook is scoring 15.5 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Eagles. Mason Williams is averaging 16.0 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 44.2% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 75.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 70.0 points, 27.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

