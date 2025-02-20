Contreras leads UMKC against St. Thomas

Saint Thomas Tommies (14-11, 6-6 Summit) at UMKC Kangaroos (10-17, 6-6 Summit) Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Saint Thomas Tommies (14-11, 6-6 Summit) at UMKC Kangaroos (10-17, 6-6 Summit)

Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC hosts St. Thomas after Alayna Contreras scored 33 points in UMKC’s 109-88 loss to the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Kangaroos are 6-5 on their home court. UMKC is fourth in the Summit in team defense, giving up 67.6 points while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

The Tommies are 6-6 in Summit play. St. Thomas has a 6-8 record against opponents over .500.

UMKC’s average of 3.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 5.0 per game St. Thomas allows. St. Thomas averages 72.0 points per game, 4.4 more than the 67.6 UMKC allows to opponents.

The Kangaroos and Tommies match up Thursday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Contreras is averaging 16.1 points for the Kangaroos. Emani Bennett is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

Amber Scalia is averaging 15.2 points for the Tommies. Jade Hill is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kangaroos: 5-5, averaging 66.7 points, 29.6 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Tommies: 6-4, averaging 73.2 points, 27.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

