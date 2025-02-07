Connor and the La Salle Explorers take on conference foe Saint Louis

La Salle Explorers (8-17, 2-10 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (9-15, 3-8 A-10) St. Louis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

La Salle Explorers (8-17, 2-10 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (9-15, 3-8 A-10)

St. Louis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ashleigh Connor and La Salle visit Kennedy Calhoun and Saint Louis on Saturday.

The Billikens have gone 6-6 in home games. Saint Louis has a 4-12 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Explorers are 2-10 in conference games. La Salle allows 68.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 10.0 points per game.

Saint Louis is shooting 38.4% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points lower than the 43.5% La Salle allows to opponents. La Salle averages 58.3 points per game, 17.9 fewer points than the 76.2 Saint Louis allows.

The Billikens and Explorers match up Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peyton Kennedy is scoring 12.5 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Billikens. Calhoun is averaging 10.6 points, 3.5 assists and 2.9 steals over the last 10 games.

Connor is averaging 11.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Explorers. Joan Quinn is averaging 12 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 3-7, averaging 59.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Explorers: 1-9, averaging 55.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

