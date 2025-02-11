Comer and Evansville host Missouri State

Evansville Purple Aces (9-16, 6-8 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (8-17, 1-13 MVC) Springfield, Missouri; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Evansville Purple Aces (9-16, 6-8 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (8-17, 1-13 MVC)

Springfield, Missouri; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville faces Missouri State after Tayshawn Comer scored 23 points in Evansville’s 80-74 loss to the Bradley Braves.

The Bears are 6-6 in home games. Missouri State has a 6-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Purple Aces are 6-8 against MVC opponents. Evansville is eighth in the MVC with 30.0 rebounds per game led by Tanner Cuff averaging 6.8.

Missouri State makes 45.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than Evansville has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). Evansville averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Missouri State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dez White is shooting 40.0% and averaging 15.0 points for the Bears. Zaxton King is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Comer is averaging 15.6 points and four assists for the Purple Aces. Gabriel Pozzato is averaging 10.8 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 40.9% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 1-9, averaging 66.3 points, 24.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Purple Aces: 4-6, averaging 68.3 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.