Columbia visits Brown following Lilly’s 23-point performance

Columbia Lions (12-10, 1-8 Ivy League) at Brown Bears (12-10, 4-5 Ivy League) Providence, Rhode Island; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

Columbia Lions (12-10, 1-8 Ivy League) at Brown Bears (12-10, 4-5 Ivy League)

Providence, Rhode Island; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -5.5; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: Brown hosts Columbia after Kino Lilly Jr. scored 23 points in Brown’s 82-72 win over the Pennsylvania Quakers.

The Bears are 7-4 in home games. Brown is sixth in the Ivy League scoring 73.0 points while shooting 45.5% from the field.

The Lions are 1-8 in Ivy League play. Columbia has a 3-0 record in one-possession games.

Brown averages 73.0 points per game, 2.8 fewer points than the 75.8 Columbia gives up. Columbia averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Brown allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lilly is scoring 18.9 points per game with 2.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Bears. AJ Lesburt Jr. is averaging 10.5 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 42.4% over the past 10 games.

Kenny Noland is averaging 13.4 points and 3.6 assists for the Lions. Avery Brown is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 75.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Lions: 1-9, averaging 75.6 points, 28.2 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.