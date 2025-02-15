Columbia visits Batties and Harvard

Columbia Lions (12-9, 1-7 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (8-13, 3-5 Ivy League) Boston; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Columbia Lions (12-9, 1-7 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (8-13, 3-5 Ivy League)

Boston; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson -1.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard takes on Columbia after Thomas Batties II scored 21 points in Harvard’s 75-73 win over the Cornell Big Red.

The Crimson are 4-4 on their home court. Harvard is 4-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Lions are 1-7 in conference play. Columbia is fourth in the Ivy League with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Blair Thompson averaging 2.2.

Harvard scores 67.6 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 75.3 Columbia allows. Columbia averages 7.1 more points per game (80.0) than Harvard gives up (72.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Evan Nelson averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson, scoring 8.6 points while shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc. Chandler Pigge is shooting 50.0% and averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa is averaging 18 points and 1.7 steals for the Lions. Kenny Noland is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson: 5-5, averaging 68.5 points, 27.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Lions: 2-8, averaging 76.6 points, 28.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.8 points.

