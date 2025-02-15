Columbia takes on Harvard following Collins’ 20-point game

Harvard Crimson (18-3, 7-2 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (18-4, 9-0 Ivy League) New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Harvard Crimson (18-3, 7-2 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (18-4, 9-0 Ivy League)

New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia hosts Harvard after Cecelia Collins scored 20 points in Columbia’s 89-37 victory over the Dartmouth Big Green.

The Lions have gone 7-0 in home games. Columbia leads the Ivy League with 17.4 assists per game led by Kitty Henderson averaging 5.0.

The Crimson are 7-2 in conference matchups. Harvard is second in the Ivy League scoring 70.8 points per game and is shooting 42.3%.

Columbia averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 3.8 more made shots than the 4.1 per game Harvard allows. Harvard has shot at a 42.3% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points above the 40.8% shooting opponents of Columbia have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Weiss is shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 17.9 points. Collins is averaging 13.5 points and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games.

Harmoni Turner averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson, scoring 21.0 points while shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc. Elena Rodriguez is shooting 60.0% and averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 10-0, averaging 75.5 points, 37.6 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 10.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.0 points per game.

Crimson: 8-2, averaging 71.9 points, 34.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 10.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 45.3 points.

