Columbia hosts Harvard after Collins’ 20-point game

Harvard Crimson (18-3, 7-2 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (18-4, 9-0 Ivy League)

New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia takes on Harvard after Cecelia Collins scored 20 points in Columbia’s 89-37 victory over the Dartmouth Big Green.

The Lions have gone 7-0 in home games. Columbia is the Ivy League leader with 35.1 rebounds per game led by Perri Page averaging 6.1.

The Crimson are 7-2 against Ivy League opponents. Harvard is 14-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Columbia makes 44.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.8 percentage points higher than Harvard has allowed to its opponents (36.6%). Harvard averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Columbia gives up.

The Lions and Crimson match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Weiss is shooting 42.4% and averaging 17.9 points for the Lions. Collins is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Harmoni Turner is averaging 21 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and three steals for the Crimson. Elena Rodriguez is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 10-0, averaging 75.5 points, 37.6 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 10.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.0 points per game.

Crimson: 8-2, averaging 71.9 points, 34.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 10.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 45.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

